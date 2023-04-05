Police continue their search for missing York County 19-year-old

Kadin Black has been missing since Dec. 17, 2022. Police say they are still "desperately" seeking new information regarding his disappearance.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police from across York County are continuing their search into the disappearance of 19-year-old Kadin Black.

Black, from Wrightsville, was last seen on Dec. 17, 2022. He has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5'10" and weighs 160 pounds.

According to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department (LWTPD), there are certain details about the investigation into Black's disappearance that the police department and York County District Attorney's office cannot discuss at this time.

The following departments have helped search for Black: York County District Attorney’s Office, Center for Missing and Exploited Persons, Crimestoppers of PA, Team Adam, South Central Search and Rescue, York County Sheriff’s Office Drone Division, York County Emergency Management, Craley Fire Company, East Prospect Fire Company, Lake Clarke River Rescue, PA State Police Missing Persons Unit and Air Team and the National Child Protective Task Force.

"We still need help and are desperately looking for new information including tips on [Black's] disappearance," the LWTPD wrote in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding Black's disappearance has been asked to do any of the following:

Call 9-1-1

Call LWTPD at 717-244-8055

Crimestoppers of Pa.

Call 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-the-lost)