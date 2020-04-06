Police close streets in Lancaster after traffic stop

A police K9 trained in explosives picked up on something that could be a possible explosive device, leading police to close off the area.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update: Police said the scene was cleared shortly after 10 a.m. East King Street is now open.

Original Story

Police have closed off the area of the 800 block of East King Street near Broad Street in Lancaster after a police K9 indicated the presence of a possible exposives odor during a traffic stop.

Around 8:00 a.m. on June 4, police stopped Gerald Grauert, who was driving on East King Street.

Police say that during the protests in Lancaster City on Sunday, authorities were notified that an unknown man was making statements about burning down the police station.

Officials were able to identify Grauert as the man making threats, and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

During the traffic stop, a K9 trained in explosives detection indicated the presence of an odor during an exterior sweep of the vehicle.

State Police were notified, and specialists are en route to the area.

For now, traffic is being detoured in that area.

Police say eastbound traffic is blocked at East King Street and North Franklin Street, while northbound traffic is blocked at South Broad Street and Conestoga Street.

Southbound traffic is blocked at North Broad Street at East Orange Street.

Police say that drivers and pedestrians should avoid that area.