North Cornwall Township Police Chief John Leahy resigns following FBI investigation

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — North Cornwall Township Police Chief John Leahy resigned on March 2 after his placement on administrative leave following an FBI investigation of his force's police officer Joe Fischer's involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The township's manager, Tom Long, released a statement to FOX43 about the police chief's resignation.

"Chief John Leahy has voluntarily elected to resign his employment with North Cornwall Township," the statement said. "As with Officer Fischer, the Township has no further comment."

The statement went on to say that the Township "recognizes each citizen’s right of free speech and association as well as his or her right to a presumption of innocence regarding any pending criminal charges." The statement also said that the Township expects those who exercise their right to free speech to recognize the consequences of doing so.

"Neither the Township nor any officer or employee endorses, accepts or condones any alleged participation in a crime against the United States nor any act committed by any individual who may have illegally breached the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021."