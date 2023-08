Pennsylvania State Police say they were called out to the Susquehanna River around 5 a.m. today to investigate a body found near the Normanwood Bridge.

Troopers say they were called out to the river just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 15 to investigate a body found near the Normanwood Bridge.

The coroner was called and the person was confirmed to be deceased, according to State Police.

The investigation is ongoing.