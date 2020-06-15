Police arrest man who allegedly shot person with a BB pistol during armed robbery in Hanover

Robert Heward III was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, robbery, recklessly and endangering another person, among other charges.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police have arrested a man who is charged with allegedly shooting a person with a BB pistol during an armed robbery in Hanover Saturday afternoon.

Police were dispatched at approximately 2:36 p.m. to the 100 block of Jackson Street for a report of an armed robbery and shooting.

Police say the investigation revealed that the location of the incident was actually on the first block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officials later found out that the suspect had shot a 33-year-old Thomasville man, with a BB pistol in his chest. The suspect then forcibly removed capsules of a controlled substance from the victim.

The suspect then fled the scene immediately after the incident. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for a moderate injury, according to authorities.

After further investigation, police arrested and charged Robert Heward III, of Fairfield, Adams County with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, robbery and receiving stolen property.

Heward was arraigned and taken to prison in lieu of $125,000.00 bail.