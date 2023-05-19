Police arrest man after suspicious activity caused school lockdowns

State police in Carlisle said they received multiple phone calls reporting a man with a gun who was wearing a mask around 9 a.m. on Thursday

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. — State police in Carlisle said they arrested a man after his suspicious activity caused several area schools to go on lockdown.

Officials with PSP Carlisle said they received multiple phone calls around 9 a.m. on Thursday morning, reporting a man with a gun who was wearing a mask and backpack on West Pine Street in Mount Holly Springs.

Local schools were contacted immediately and went into lockdown due to the reports, according to police.

When police arrived to the area where the suspect was reported, he ran. He was taken into custody shortly after.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Zachary Kramer from Carlisle. Police said they recovered a backpack that contained a realistic air soft gun, suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

None of Kramer's threats were directly related toward the local schools, according to police.