Police arrest man charged with posting nude images of woman in East Pennsboro Township

Authorities say on March 12, Keono Long, 19, logged onto a woman's social media sites and changed her password.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a man on Saturday who is charged with posting nude images of a woman in East Pennsboro Township.

Authorities say on March 12, Keono Long, 19, logged onto a woman's social media sites and changed her password.

After changing her password, he posted several nude images of the woman in her story and sent them privately to several of her connections, according to police.