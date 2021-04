Police are on the scene of the incident in the 1500 block of Hollywell Avenue.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department said in a release Friday afternoon that Boyer Mill Road is closed from Mill Road to Warm Spring Road due to a police incident.

Police are on the scene of the incident in the 1500 block of Hollywell Avenue.

Chambersburg police said they hope to have the roadway open as soon as possible.