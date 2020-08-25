Police accused of stealing three vehicles in Lancaster and Dauphin counties

Police say Jerome Martin of Harrisburg is charged with three counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing three vehicles in Lancaster and Dauphin counties.

Police say Jerome Martin of Harrisburg is charged with three counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.

On Sunday morning, police were checking the area of Whitmoyer Ford on the 1000 block of East Main Street and located Martin in a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado.

Police say Martin told police that the truck belonged to his brother. Officers were unable to make contact with anyone at the business or the listed vehicle owner. Police seized the vehicle's keys and secured the vehicle.

Martin was then released from the scene, according to authorities.

Mount Joy Borough Police Department continued to follow up and was able to make contact with the owner of the truck. The vehicle was left at the dealership for service.

Police say Martin was not the vehicle owner’s brother and was not known to the owner.

On Monday morning, police discovered that a Toyota Prius had been stolen from the parking lot of McCarthy Tire in Elizabethtown. The previous day, the owner of the Prius left the vehicle at McCarthy Tire for service. Northwest Lancaster County Regional Police responded and took a report for the theft of the Prius.

Also on Monday morning, police from Susquehanna Township in Dauphin County responded to an address on the 1000 block of Mountain View Road in Harrisburg for a report of vehicle theft.

Police say a person in that incident reported that a 2004 BMW i8 had been stolen from their driveway. They also discovered that an unknown Toyota Prius was left in the driveway. Police discovered that the Prius was the same vehicle that had been stolen from McCarthy Tire in Elizabethtown.

Police found Martin’s driver's license in the Prius.

Police say a witness contacted them when they saw Martin drive past them in the stolen BMW i8. Police in the Northwest section of Lancaster County searched for Martin and the stolen vehicle.

Columbia borough police then spotted the BWM near the intersection of Rt. 441 and Rt. 30 west and stopped Martin in the vehicle and took him into custody.