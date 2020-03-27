Police: 70-year-old man found dead after shooting in Adams County

A 70-year-old man was found dead after an apparent shooting.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A 70-year-old man was found dead after an apparent shooting.

According to emergency dispatch, officials responded to the area of Billerbeck Street in New Oxford around 1:00 a.m. on March 27 for a reported shooting.

Police say upon arrival, 70-year-old Darrell Norton was found dead with a gunshot wound.

According to the Eastern Adams Regional Police Department, the shooting is still under investigation, but it appears it may have been a self-inflicted wound.