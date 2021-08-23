Players miss their families during the Little League World Series

Little League has kept its players somewhat isolated during this year's World Series. Some of the players have not seen their parents in several weeks.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For the 16 teams in the Little League World Series, coming to South Williamsport is a dream come true. Along for the ride are the players' families, who have been with them every step of the way.

But some things are different this year: Players cannot interact with their families because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At first, it was pretty tough, but then I realized it's just like a longer fifth-grade camp," Noah Boren said.

Boren plays for the Great Lakes team from Taylor, Michigan. He has not been able to hug his mom in about two weeks, but he sees her in the stands.

"Every night, I've been calling my mom and talking to her. She always texts me. After games and before games, I usually call her and text her," Boren said.

It's been just as hard on parents. The players have been isolated since before the regional tournaments started earlier this month.

"I haven't been able to see him up close, touch him, hug him. We Facetime, that's been really good, but it has been really hard," Rachel Martin said.

Nicole Ulin not only has a son on the team, but her husband is also a coach.

"Being away for, it's going on three weeks now, of seeing neither of them. It's felt very different," Ulin said.

Little League has arranged for players to communicate virtually with their families. Parents tell Newswatch 16 while it's hard, it's worth it.

"My sons dreamed about this his entire life since he was a tiny little guy," Ulin said.