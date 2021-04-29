Local organization gets Play Doh donation to bring smiles to the faces of children

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One local organization that brings smiles to the faces of children, has more than 9,000 cans of Play Doh thanks to Amazon warehouse in Carlisle.
Caitlin’s Smiles received the donation on Thursday morning.
All that “doh” will go towards the organization’s goal of giving Arts and Crafts bags for children in hospitals and clinics across Pennsylvania, and other nearby states.
Caitlin’s Smiles was started in 2004 by Cheryl Horning, in memory of her daughter who lost her battle with cancer just four years before when she was 7.
Thursdays donation was part of Amazon's "Battle of the Buildings" program where associates from each warehouse compete against each other to have the highest amount of Play-Doh collected.