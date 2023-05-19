Celebrate plant-based living at Lancaster Farm Sanctuary's VegFest

The seventh annual Lancaster VegFest will be filled with delicious food, live music, vendors, speakers, and fun activities for all ages, organizers said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster farm is gearing up to celebrate all things plant-based in a few weekends.

Lancaster Farm Sanctuary will host the seventh annual Lancaster VegFest on June 3 and 4 from noon to 5 p.m. in Buchanan Park.

This year's event will feature over 120 vendors, including local restaurants, beer and cocktails, food trucks and small businesses selling plant-based products and services. Attendees can also look forward to live music, yoga classes, kids' activities and much more.

“Lancaster VegFest is an amazing opportunity for us to bring our community together and show them how easy and delicious plant-based living can be,” said Courtney Kokus, marketing and development director at Lancaster Farm Sanctuary. “We're excited to showcase some of the best vegan food and products from local businesses, and to inspire our attendees to make more sustainable choices that benefit both animals and the environment.”

Online registration and admission to the event is free, but a $5 donation at the door is suggested to help support the rescue animals and work at Lancaster Farm Sanctuary.