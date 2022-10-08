Planned Parenthood Keystone seeing double the amount of out of state patients seeking abortion care

Most of the patients have been coming from Ohio as well as West Virginia, Kentucky and even Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Since June 1st, Planned Parenthood Keystone says about 160 women from out-of-state have come to their offices to seek care.

“We have seen double the amount of patients coming to us for abortion care from out of state that we have in previous years," said Melissa Reed, the president of Planned Parenthood Keystone.

Most of the patients have been coming from Ohio, as well as West Virginia, Kentucky, and even Texas. Planned Parenthood says they were prepared for this uptick.

“We have really worked hard to expand abortion appointment availability at all of our health centers. We have also hired additional abortion providers, we got abortion patient navigators, working with patients to help them navigate the process to get an abortion," said Reed.

However, some organizations like the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation believe the focus should be on providing more support to pregnant women

“Rather than making Pennsylvania an abortion magnet, we should be concentrating on helping pregnant women in need," said Maria Gallagher from the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation.

Gallagher says everything that a mother needs she can find in Pennsylvania.

“We have so many support systems in place for pregnant women and their preborn children. We have so many pregnancy resource centers, who stand by ready to assist," said Gallagher.

Planned Parenthood says they have also expanded care through telemedicine, so now they’re able to provide medical abortion virtually.