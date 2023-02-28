Planned legislation would ban use of cell phones while driving in Pennsylvania

The legislation would aim to remove devices from drivers' hands and impose the behavior of using technology behind the wheel with stricter deterrents.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Planned legislation would ban Pennsylvania drivers from using their phones behind the wheel.

Sen. Rosemary M. Brown (R-40) announced in early February that she plans to introduce legislation similar to House Bill 37, prohibiting the use of hand-held cell phones or similar items while driving on the roads.

The following guidelines are expected to be laid out in the planned legislation:

The primary offense for driving a vehicle while holding or supporting any electronic wireless device, regardless of the driver’s age.

No points - $100 Fine

A person may only use their wireless device while holding or supporting it when the vehicle is parked on the side or shoulder of a roadway and the vehicle is safely able to remain stationary.

GPS can be utilized however, the device must not be held or supported by the body.

Five-year optional sentence enhancement for those guilty of homicide by vehicle, as well as a violation of the hand-held prohibition during the same incident (mirrors the current texting ban).

A parent or guardian must certify their child has viewed educational material on the dangers of distracted driving prior to them receiving a driver’s license.

To help educate drivers of the change in the law, this legislation includes a provision directing law enforcement to issue warnings for violations for the first six months following the signing of the bill.

Increases the fine for texting while driving from $50 to $100

Clarifies that no person can be cited for both texting while driving and driving while supporting or holding an electronic wireless device.

The AAA Traffic Safety Culture Index found that 87.5% of drivers believe that distracted driving has outpaced all other traffic-related issues as a growing safety concern.

Additionally, according to the study, 96.8% of drivers view texting or emailing while driving as a serious threat.