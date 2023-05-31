Two injured in plane crash near Pennsylvania Turnpike's Harrisburg West Interchange

The crash reportedly happened at 2:30 p.m. All exit ramps onto the interchange are closed, according to PA Turnpike Alerts. The FAA is responding.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews have been dispatched to the site of a reported plane crash near the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 83, according to emergency dispatch and traffic accounts.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. near Turnpike Exit 242 in Fairview Township, York County.

According to Carl Defebo with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, there are two confirmed injuries from the crash. One victim is being transported via helicopter and the other is being treated at the scene.

In Defebo's statement to FOX43, the plane reportedly struck a maintenance bucket truck. The driver was not injured.

The plane, according to FlightAware.com's flight tracker, is a Cessna Skywagon 180, owned by a man in Hummelstown.

The Twitter account PA Turnpike Alerts said the roadway is closed at the Harrisburg West Interchange.

The FAA is reportedly at the scene.

RAMP CLOSED - #PATurnpike at the Harrisburg West Interchange. The exit ramps into the Interchange are closed.@PA_Turnpike @TotalTrafficMDT pic.twitter.com/IJK64iaAJo — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) May 31, 2023