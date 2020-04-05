Plan to reopen PA gets a closer look in the Senate Monday

Senate's Local Government Committee will hear testimony from the PA Secretary of Health, PA Emergency Management Agency, & Dept Of Community & Economic Development

The plan to reopen Pennsylvania will get a closer look Monday as members of the Senate meet in a hearing that will include testimony from multiple leaders including Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

The remote meeting of the Senate Local Government Committee will be streamed live here at 10 am.

Among those expected to take part:

Dr. Rachel Levine, Secretary, Department of Health.

David Padfield, Director, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

Dennis Davin, Secretary, Department of Community and Economic Development.

Lisa Schaefer, Executive Director, County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.

Matt McConnell, Commissioner, Mercer County.

Rob Shipp, Vice President, Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Chief Clinical Officer, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

Scott Jeffers, Vice President, Enterprise Operations, Quest Diagnostics.

David Reiner, Senior Director, State Government Affairs, Quest Diagnostics.

The meeting follows Governor Tom Wolf's announcement last week announcing that 24 counties in the northwest and north-central regions of the state will transition out of the 'red' phase into the 'yellow' phase beginning at 12:01 a.m., Friday, May 8.

The 24 counties include: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.

FOX43 reporter Jamie Bittner is following the hearing today and will have full details on FOX43 at 4 and 5pm.

Below is an excerpt of how the Governor's office definites the 'yellow phase':

Defining the Yellow Phase

As regions or counties move into the yellow phase, some restrictions on work and social interaction will ease while others, such as closures of schools, gyms, and other indoor recreation centers, hair and nail salons, as well as limitations around large gatherings, remain in place.

Work & Congregate Setting Restrictions

• Telework Must Continue Where Feasible

• Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Business and Building Safety Orders

• Child Care Open Complying with Guidance

• Congregate Care and Prison Restrictions in Place

• Schools Remain Closed for In-Person Instruction

Social Restrictions

• Stay at Home Order Lifted for Aggressive Mitigation

• Large Gatherings of More than 25 Prohibited

• In-Person Retail Allowable, Curbside and Delivery Preferable

• Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities and Personal Care Services (such as gyms, spas, hair salons, nail salons and other entities that provide massage therapy), and all Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters) Remain Closed

• Restaurants and Bars Limited to Carry-Out and Delivery Only

All businesses not specifically mentioned as restricted from reopening may reopen if they follow the forthcoming guidance.

Moving Forward

Gov. Wolf stressed the need for all Pennsylvanians to now, more than ever, take personal responsibility for their actions.

“Every human-to-human contact is a chance for the virus to spread, so more contacts mean a higher likelihood of an outbreak,” Wolf said. “If we see an outbreak occur in one of the communities that has been moved to yellow, we will need to take swift action, and revert to the red category until the new case count falls again. So, Pennsylvanians living in a county that has been moved to the yellow category should continue to strongly consider the impact of their actions.”

Counties that will remain under the stay-at-home order will be considered for reopening in the next several weeks as the state continues to closely monitor metrics and collaborate with CMU, health experts and counties.

The full reopening plan is available here.