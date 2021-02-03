Don't be picky when it comes to which COVID-19 vaccine you can get, doctors say

Whether it's Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, doctors says get whatever is being offered to you when you are eligible.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Something doctors have heard patients say, they prefer the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over the other. But, it's likely when your time comes to get the vaccine, you won't have a choice which one you can get. That shouldn't make you hold off on getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. John Goldman, an infectious disease doctor at UPMC Pinnacle says, people need to get whatever vaccine is available to them when they are eligible. He says, the vaccines finally offer a light at the end of the tunnel, and being picky or trying to wait until you can get a specific vaccine will only delay getting back to normal.

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Goldman says, they are all great options that will be effective in helping end this pandemic. He says, any vaccine with an efficacy over 50 percent is beneficial to get. So, folks shouldn't get hung up on Johnson & Johnson possibly being a little bit less effective than Pfizer and Mdoerna.

"These vaccines will get us back to normal, these vaccines will allow us to get out of masks, allow us to get to our favorite restaurants, and these vaccines are remarkably effective at preventing disease," said Dr. Goldman. "We basically recommend to get whatever vaccine you can get into your arm first."

"What always makes me nervous is people start going to Facebook and they see a post from their friend who failed high school biology," said Dr. Goldman when discussing the importance and safety of getting the vaccine. @FOX43https://t.co/LgJLMZ5v7K pic.twitter.com/iFA7Koj0LS — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) March 2, 2021