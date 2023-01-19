Pickleball tournament for a young boy in need

A glow-in-the-dark pickleball tournament will be hosted at the YMCA in Williamsport for Vhito DeCapria, a two-time cancer survivor.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Vhito DeCapria watched on as people play pickleball at the YMCA in Williamsport.

The 11-year-old from Jersey Shore has had to battle cancer twice in his life.

After being cancer free for seven years, doctors say Vhito relapsed with secondary cancer, Osteosarcoma, in August.

In December, his arm was amputated to remove cancer.

"We were in shock," said Christina Schneider, Vhito's grandmother. "At the time, it was a decision we had to make. It was either his arm or his life."

A glow-in-the-dark pickleball tournament is being hosted at the YMCA in Williamsport in support of Vhito.

The YMCA donated the space for free.

"It is going to glow in the dark. We are going to have black lights set up, and we are going to transform this into a glowing facility," said Tayne Sampson, and event organizer.

"Basket raffles. We have a 50/50. We are going to have a wine raffle. Just come out for fun. You don't have to be an expert or anything. If you don't want to play pickleball, you can come out and just watch and see what it is about," added Schneider.

"Very grateful. I mean, it is very amazing what they are doing for me, and I am very glad they are doing it," said Vhito DeCapria.

The tournament is on January 22 at 5 p.m.

Organizers say there is still time to sign up.

"We are almost full, but we still have a few spaces left. We are trying to raise money, so we would like to have additional players. It is $35 to play, and you get a t-shirt," said Vito Sylvester, an event organizer.

Vhito still has 20 weeks of chemotherapy left at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The money raised from the event will help the family out a lot.

"Help with expenses for travel. Anything he needs medically, like medicine or any stays in Philly for mom," Schneider said.

You can sign up to play in the tournament here.

The family also has a GoFundMe set up for Vhito.