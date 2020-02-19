Authorities release photos that could help them solve 2009 deadly hit-and-run

Pennsylvania State Police say someone hit and killed 85-year-old Gladys Wheat. Now, new photos of the car believed to be involved could help them crack the case.

CASE: UPDATE!! NEWLY RELEASED IMAGES OF THE VEHICLE THAT STRUCK AND KILLED GLADYS WHEAT UPDATE!!! Newly released images of the vehicle that struck and killed Gladys Wheat!! Please look at these and let us know if you recognize this vehicle! Contact the PSP York Station at 717-428-1011 and speak to Tpr.

Gladys Wheat was hit and killed in Springfield Township, York County in 2009.

Authorities describe the car as a dark black or green 4-door sedan; they say it is possibly an early 2000's model. The car may have dark window tinting on the driver's side and would have had damage to the front bumper and hood.

Some people who remember the hit and run tell FOX43 they hope this new information could bring justice for Gladys Wheat.

"I hope they think about it every day because I'm sure the family does," said Rusty Simmons, who works near where the hit-and-run happened.

Simmons wants the driver who hit and killed Wheat, as she crossed Church Street, locked up behind bars

The case shook some people in Springfield Township.

"It devastated a lot of people, a lot of people," said Simmons. "How could you possibly drive away and not think, 'maybe, I better stop and see if I can help. Maybe, they're just hurt?' To not stop is what really broke my heart... to not stop."

Any callers with information on the case could receive a cash reward. If you recognize the car, you're asked to give Pennsylvania State Police in York County a call at 717-428-1011 and speak to Tpr. Everhart. People can also contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.