A 2014 photo shows Sen. Mastriano wearing a Confederate soldier uniform

A 2014 photograph showing Doug Mastriano wearing a confederate soldier uniform for a U.S. Army War College faculty picture resurfaced on Friday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A 2014 photograph has resurfaced showing Pennsylvania state senator and Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano wearing a Confederate soldier uniform.

The photo is a faculty picture taken during the senator's time at U.S. Army War College.

The Army War College told FOX43 that the photograph has since been taken down from display. The school said in a statement that the picture does not align with their values and educational philosophies.

Political opponent and Democratic nominee for governor, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, said that this latest scandal was no surprise.

“It's part of a pattern of disturbing behavior that I think disqualifies him from being governor," Shapiro said. “He thinks certain people don't count and don't belong in Pennsylvania... he's made it clear he's not going to be a governor for all Pennsylvanians.”

Jenna Ellis, senior legal advisor to Mastriano's campaign, mocked the latest scandal on Twitter—calling it the newest "media meltdown."

In Perry County, resident and Mastriano supporter John Varnas said that this photograph does not disqualify him just yet.

“He's a conservative, and he's pro life, which I am," Varnas said. "I would vote on that.”