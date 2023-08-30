PHOTO GALLERY: Vivid sunsets and a rare Super Blue Moon, a look at skies across south-central Pa.

With a gorgeous sunset and a Super Blue Moon, it was a stunning sky on the night of Wednesday, Aug. 30! Here are our favorite user-submitted photos.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Residents across south-central Pennsylvania were able to see a gorgeous sunset and a rare Super Blue Moon on Wednesday evening.

According to Space.com, the moon was at its closest point in its orbit relative to Earth at 221,942 miles away, making it a super moon. Additionally, this particular full moon will be the second to occur in August, making it a Blue Moon.

Here are some of our favorite photos of the sky from Wednesday, Aug. 30. Users submitted them through the 'Near Me' feature on the FOX43 app. You can submit your own here, we love to include them on-air and online!