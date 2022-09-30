Phone outage affecting Cumberland County dispatch center

Those who need non-emergency assistance from fire, EMS, or law enforcement services are advised to call 717-240-6404 or 911 for the time being.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety issued a statement this morning saying that it is experiencing a phone outage of 10-digit calling to receive non-emergency calls for assistance through the normal published numbers.

Those who need non-emergency assistance from fire, EMS, or law enforcement services in Cumberland County are advised to call 717-240-6404 or 911 until the normal phone line services are working again.

The department also said that it will continue to provide updates on this situation, and will inform the public when service is restored.