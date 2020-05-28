PFBC is seeking public comments on a new strategic plan to manage the state's trout fisheries

The plan is viewable online, and a 30-day public comment period is open through June 24. The plan will be finalized after review of public comments.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced this week that it is seeking public comment on a new Strategic Plan for Management of Trout Fisheries in Pennsylvania.

The plan, which has been updated for 2020-2024, was developed based on input provided by a work group of PFBC staff, anglers from several sportsmen's organizations, and independent trout anglers, the PFBC said.

The goal of the plan is to ensure adequate protection is afforded to the state's wild trout resources, and that fisheries provided through the management of wild trout and stocking of adult and fingerling trout produce high-quality angling opportunities across the state, the PFBC said.

The public is invited to review the plan online, and a 30-day public comment period is open from May 26 through June 24.

Comments can be submitted through the comment portal on the PFBC website or mailed to PFBC, Attention: David Nihart 595 East Rolling Ridge Drive, Bellefonte, PA 16823.