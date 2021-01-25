PFBC announces early start to 2021 trout fishing season

As part of a consolidated schedule made necessary by COVID-19, trout season will begin on April 3 this year. Mentored youth fishing will be held March 27.

The 2021 trout season will open on the same day across the state as part of a consolidated schedule announced Monday by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Under the revised plan, a single statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day will be held on Saturday, March 27, with the statewide Opening Day following on Saturday, April 3, the PFBC said.

The start of the season is two weeks earlier than normal, according to the PFBC.

Stocking operations will also be altered as part of the revised plan, according to the PFBC. Operations will begin earlier than usual under the new plan.

The agency made the changes during its quarterly meeting held Monday.

All changes were made by the PFBC in consultation with the Office of the Governor, Pennsylvania Department of Health, and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to address ongoing public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic while preserving the opportunity to enjoy the fun and recreational health benefits of fishing, the agency said.

As a result of the decision to consolidate the 2021 trout season schedule, separate regional mentored youth and opening days will not occur, the PFBC said.

Anglers are also reminded that because the mentored youth days were cancelled in 2020, all Voluntary Youth Fishing Licenses purchased last season remain valid and will be honored during the 2021 season.

“Thank you to the anglers and boaters of Pennsylvania for their understanding as we continue to experience these changes together and get back on the water in 2021,” said Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the PFBC. “The move to an earlier statewide schedule for trout season ensures that we can preserve our cherished fishing traditions while reducing the amount of travel across multiple opening days.

"We wanted to give anglers as much time and information as possible to plan ahead, and we think they will especially like having the stocking dates and locations available at their fingertips again this year on our FishBoatPA mobile app and website (www.fishandboat.com).

"Starting two weeks earlier gives trout anglers statewide two more weeks to enjoy everything that comes with this special time of year. We appreciate the cooperation of the anglers as we prepare for the safest season possible and encourage them to enjoy their local waters.”

To prepare for the consolidated statewide trout season schedule, the PFBC said it will begin pre-season trout stocking operations on February 15, approximately two weeks earlier than in previous seasons.

This change will allow hatchery staff to deliver trout to many waters ahead of the Statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day and, weather permitting, all waters prior to the Statewide Opening Day, the PFBC said.

Due to this change, all streams that are designated as Stocked Trout Waters will be closed to angling when stocking begins on February 15, according to the PFBC.

To provide for additional angling opportunities during this time, trout which are stocked in lakes, reservoirs, and ponds during the pre-season will be open to catch-and-release angling, but may not be harvested until Statewide Mentored Youth Day and Statewide Opening Day, the PFBC said.

In addition, fishing will be closed on the Lake Erie Tributaries and Presque Isle Bay from 12:01 a.m. on April 2 until 8:00 a.m. on April 3, the PFBC said. This temporary modification to the trout season, size, and creel limits will mirror regulation changes that occur annually in the Lake Erie region prior to the regular Statewide Opening Day and are designed to protect against the overharvest of steelhead.

To achieve the highest quality stocking operations, the PFBC will be reintroducing limited volunteer opportunities in 2021, the agency said. However, to protect the safety of PFBC staff and the public, volunteer opportunities will not be available to the general public. Instead, volunteers will be recruited from an existing pool of individuals who have traditionally assisted with float stocking and bucket carrying organized through local conservation organizations, schools, and other groups.

All volunteers selected will be required to wear personal protective gear, including masks and gloves, and practice social distancing while participating in stocking operations, according to the PFBC.

“We appreciate the feedback we received from many anglers who were disappointed last season because we suspended volunteer stocking help due to pandemic," said Richard Lewis, president of the PFBC Board of Commissioners. "While we welcome the day when we can all return to normal, we think that offering these limited volunteer opportunities this season is a big step in the right direction.

“With the help of these experienced volunteers, we will be able to most effectively spread the trout out throughout the streams to provide the best opening day experience for all anglers as well as sustained fishing throughout the spring.”

To inform anglers of trout stocking dates and locations, a stocking schedule will be provided on the PFBC website and FishBoatPA mobile app beginning on February 1, the PFBC said.

While anglers are encouraged to reference the schedule to prepare for their fishing adventures throughout the trout season, any unsolicited “walk on” stocking volunteers will not be permitted to assist with stocking.