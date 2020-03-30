Peyton Walker Foundation offers CPR online

With most people home 24/7, it's more important than ever before to know how to save lives.

YORK, Pa. — Sudden cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and the majority of them take place place at home. With most people stuck inside because of COVID-19, knowing how to perform CPR is even more critical now than ever before. The Peyton Walker Foundation is going online to help get more people prepared to save lives.

"Most cardiac arrests take place at home. Now more than ever with everyone at home, we're gonna see a rise in cardiac arrests," said Julie Walker. She founded the Peyton Walker Foundation in 2013 after the sudden death of her 19-year-old daughter Peyton. Their goal is to educate people about cardiac arrests to help save lives.

This past weekend, the Foundation held a live CPR refresher course on their Facebook page. Bill Odoms is a board member and ran the session online.

"If you do everything that's taught in those ten minutes, the survival of a sudden cardiac arrest could be as high as 90 percent, Odoms said."

If you missed it and would like to watch the refresher course, it's available on the Peyton Walker Foundation Facebook Page. A direct link to the training video can be found here.