Pets blessed at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elizabethtown

Dogs, frogs, horses, rats and every animal in between were invited to come.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Furry friends and more were blessed Sunday afternoon at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elizabethtown in commemoration of Saint Francis Assisi.

People brought their pets to be individually blessed at the outdoor service. Dogs, frogs, horses, rats and every animal in between were invited to come. If an owner's furry friend couldn't attend, a photo was acceptable to receive the blessing.

"The fourth of October is normally the commemoration of Saint Francis Assisi. And Saint Francis is noted for creation so it's become a tradition on this day to honor all pets. People bring their pets to honor creation," said Pastor Kirk Kerns of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church.