Residents petition for backyard chickens in West Hanover Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Local residents are calling fowl on West Hanover Township's ordinance on backyard chickens.

The issue was first raised when resident Sarah Turner was looking into getting chickens shortly after moving into the area. While doing research, she discovered the township's zoning laws prohibited her from owning chickens on residential property.

"You weren't allowed to keep them unless it was in the flexible rural/agricultural zone," Turner explained. "Even then, you still had to have at least three acres or more, which is really ridiculous when you are talking about chickens.”

She then began circulating an online petition to get the township to revise its ordinance. To date, the petition has garnered more than 1,600 signatures.

Turner says residents have reached out to her, saying they were unaware of the township's rules on backyard chickens.

"What was really astounding was the amount of people who do already have chickens that didn’t know they were violating anything," said Turner.

West Hanover Township Manager Michael Gossert says the backyard chicken ordinance has been on the books since 2008.

He says the township doesn't actively look for chickens in its neighborhoods, but they will enforce the rule if there is a complaint.

“If we do receive a complaint, we do have to act on that complaint," Gossert explained. "And if there’s a violation, we will go through the violation process.”

Gossert says the township is actively revising its zoning laws for the first time since 1995. He says he understands why people want to own backyard chickens, and the matter will be thoroughly examined. In the meantime, he urges residents to call the township if they have questions about local ordinances.

“Make sure what you’re doing is permitted so that you don’t do the work, buy the chickens or guineas, and end up getting a knock on the door from the township," says Gossert.