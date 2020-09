Police say the unidentified 51-year-old motorcyclist was heading south on Richmond Road when the motorcycle went off the road and hit an embankment.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Petersburg man died Monday following a motorcycle crash in Metal Township, Franklin County.

It happened around 1:12 p.m. on September 21 along Richmond Road.

State police say the unidentified 51-year-old motorcyclist was heading south on Richmond Road when the motorcycle went off the road and hit an embankment.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.