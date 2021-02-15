Pet food pantry aims to prevent animal abandonment

Organizers hope the food drive will help prevent animal abandonment during the pandemic.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A pet food pantry in Cumberland County is offering some relief to pet owners during the pandemic.



Volunteers with the Cumberland Valley Animal Assistance Program gave away pet food in Carlisle on Sunday.

The organization started doing these types of food drives in North Carolina to help with hurricane relief. Now, it takes place locally thanks to other organizations and companies like Amazon and Chewy.

Organizers hope the food drive will help prevent animal abandonment.

"The whole goal is to prevent people from abandoning their pets," said Chris Darhower, founder of Cumberland Valley Animal Assistance Program, “We wanted to step up and say 'instead of you choosing between feeding yourselves and feeding your pets, this is one last thing you have to worry about.'”

The organization plans to hold another pet food pantry in March.

Pet owners who would like to receive food assistance need to register in advance.