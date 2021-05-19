Pest control businesses enter their busiest season of the year as many wild animals begin to give birth

“I might do 15 stops a day, could be 20 stops a day," said Ellis.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The familiar tune rings for what feels to be the tenth time in just a matter of minutes.

“This is the busiest of the season will get," said Mike Ellis, the Owner of Ellis Wildlife Pest Control.

the heat of the day proof of the long hours ahead.

Ellis wildlife in York County receives about 30 to 40 calls per day.

“The raccoon already have young, the skunks have young, groundhogs have young, the fox have young, I mean everything’s having young," said Ellis.

The issue Ellis says is, he's finding that a lot of homeowners are seeing the wild animals during the day and harming them.

“They’re getting anxious because normally it’s a nocturnal animal that should only be out at night, but they see it during the day because a lot of times she’s feeding so she has to keep up her strength and everything," said Ellis.

He says the biggest thing is to make sure to not interact with them and not put food for them outside, because they will keep coming back.

"Don't let your dogs mess with animals like that. Don't let of course the kids mess with animals like that. that's the big thing, because a lot of these animals are rabies carriers, so you do not want to get bit or scratched," said Ellis.

Ellis also says the key to avoiding this problem is to be prepared.

“People with decks and sheds, exclusions around them. Prevention is a big thing now to keep them from coming back," said Ellis.