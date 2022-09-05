Pesky pole frustrates East Cocalico Township residents

Local residents say trucks constantly hit the utility pole at the intersection of Wabash and Line Road.

STEVENS, Pa. — A utility pole on the corner of Wabash and Line Road is causing headaches for residents of East Cocalico Township. The pole has been frequently struck by tractor trailers passing through the area.

The incidents have become so frequent, the pole got its own Facebook page with over 800 followers.

The pole rests on Don and Anna Eckman's property, and they document each time an accident occurs at the intersection.

“I have over 100 (documented) incidents since August of last year," Don Eckman told FOX43.

"It's terrible! It's like a nightmare for us," Anna Eckman said.

Members of East Cocalico Township are actively working to tackle the issue. On Thursday, the township approved a new ordinance that would prohibit trucks from making right-hand turns on Wabash Road. PPL even has plans to remove the pole from its current location.

However, Township Manager Michael Hession says the measures are short-term solutions, and more work will need to be done to address the issue.

"It's still going to depend on trucks making sure they see the signs and they don't try to turn there," Hession said. "Without the pole, is there going to be a concern that they may be going into the yard a bit more?"

The Eckmans are hoping the township will be able to find a solution to make the intersection of Wabash and Line Road safer for everyone.

"We don't want anyone else to get injured, but we want to try and alleviate this situation," Don said.

"We want to protect our property," Anna added.