Millersville University cyber attack did expose personal information for some people

University officials say a small number of people had their personal information exposed in the cyber attack last month

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials at Millersville University say that network attack in late February did expose personal information for some people.

University President Daniel Wubah announced Wednesday in a campus wide email that personal information for a "handful of individuals" was disclosed in the cyber attack.

The cyber attack happened on February 28, and caused a network outage for a number of days, cancelling classes, causing phone outages, and other issues across campus.

Those who were impacted by the attack will be notified and given resources in accordance with state law.