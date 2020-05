There is no word on the extent of the person's injuries who was taken to the hospital.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Ritner Highway in West Pennsboro Township Saturday evening.

At around 5:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Ritner Highway for a crash.

A motorcycle and car were involved in the crash, according to officials.

