One person killed after being struck by Amtrak train in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A person was killed in Lancaster Thursday night after being struck by an Amtrak passenger train while walking long the railroad tracks, an Amtrak spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Amtrak train 620 was traveling its route from Harrisburg to Philadelphia when it struck the victim on the tracks near Lancaster, according to the spokesperson.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

No further injuries were reported, according to Amtrak.

The passengers on the train were transferred to train 622 to complete their trip.

"Amtrak is working with local law enforcement including Lancaster County PD/Fire/Medical Examiner to investigate the incident," the spokesperson said in a statement. "According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America.

"These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings."

Amtrak said it continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to #STOPTrackTragedies by emphasizing the obvious dangers of being on railroad property or disregarding warnings at rail crossings.