Person rescued from under a tractor in Dover Township

The individual was stuck underneath the tractor for almost half an hour before being removed by emergency crews, according to a Facebook post.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A person was stuck under a tractor in Dover Township Saturday night, according to the Dover Township Fire Volunteer Fire Department.

At around 7:16 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 5300 block of Harmony Grove Road for a farm tractor on top of a person's head.

Crews arrived to find a medium-size tractor with an individual under the back tire from the hip area to the ankle, the post says.

The individual was stuck underneath the tractor for almost half an hour before being removed by emergency crews, according to a Facebook post.