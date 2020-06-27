Person in critical condition after shooting in Harrisburg

Police were dispatched just before 9:00 p.m. to the area of Berryhill Street and Hale Avenue for a report of shots fired.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Officials say a person is in critical condition after being shot in Harrisburg Friday night.

Upon arrival, police found a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to officials.

Police say the person was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.