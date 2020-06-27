Person in critical condition after shooting in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Officials say a person is in critical condition after being shot in Harrisburg Friday night.
Police were dispatched just before 9:00 p.m. to the area of Berryhill Street and Hale Avenue for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, police found a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to officials.
Police say the person was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg police at (717)-558-6900. You can also submit a tip on the CRIMEWATCH website.