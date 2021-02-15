Person dies after shooting in Strasburg borough

This incident does not involve a random act, and the suspect does not pose a threat to the public, according to officials.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A person was found dead after a shooting in Strasburg borough Sunday evening, according to police.

Authorities were dispatched at 5:30 p.m. to the first block of North Decatur Street for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a male victim who died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Witnesses say that a male and female had been in the area prior to hearing the gunfire, police said.

This incident does not involve a random act, and the suspect does not pose a threat to the public, according to officials.