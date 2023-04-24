x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Perry County

Perry County man dies in single-vehicle crash

Timothy Smith, 63, of Loysville, was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup that left the road and struck a tree along Tuscarora Path in Saville Township Sunday.
Credit: FOX43

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon, according to State Police.

Timothy R. Smith, 63, of Loysville, was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma west along Tuscarora Path near Miller Lane in Saville Township at about 1:57 p.m. when his vehicle failed to negotiate a left turn, left the roadway and struck a tree, State Police said.

Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Perry County Coroner's Office, according to police.

Smith was the only occupant of the vehicle, police said.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Helping the community one laundry load at a time | On the Bright Side

Before You Leave, Check This Out