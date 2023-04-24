Perry County man dies in single-vehicle crash

Timothy Smith, 63, of Loysville, was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup that left the road and struck a tree along Tuscarora Path in Saville Township Sunday.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon, according to State Police.

Timothy R. Smith, 63, of Loysville, was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma west along Tuscarora Path near Miller Lane in Saville Township at about 1:57 p.m. when his vehicle failed to negotiate a left turn, left the roadway and struck a tree, State Police said.

Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Perry County Coroner's Office, according to police.