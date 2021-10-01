State appoints new park manager at Little Buffalo State Park in Perry County

Jessica Fischer will oversee the 923-acre park, located near Newport.

NEWPORT, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Bureau of State Parks announced Friday the appointment of a new manager at Little Buffalo State Park in Perry County.

Jessica Fischer will take over management of the park, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Bureau of State Parks Director John Hallas said.

“Jessica’s commitment to our natural resources have been extremely valuable to DCNR over the years and we are happy to have her dedication at Little Buffalo State Park,” Dunn said. “She brings a wealth of experience, education, and enthusiasm to this role and a park that is a cornerstone in the community. I look forward to seeing the park grow under her leadership.”

Fischer will oversee the 923-acre park, which includes Holman Lake, a number of trails, a recreation hall, campground, a swimming pool, grist mill, and several historical destinations.

She said she is eager to get to know the community and build a rapport with the park staff to help ensure positive experiences for all while at the park.

“It’s really an honor to be given this leadership opportunity to move the park forward,” Fischer said. “I enjoyed my time in Central Office getting the statewide view of park operations but it also made me realize my heart was in the field. It’s a great responsibility to be charged with helping operate this park for the community.”

Fischer began her career with DCNR in 2014 at Presque Isle State Park as a seasonal park ranger. She returned to the park for the 2015 season and was appointed to the park manager trainee program later that year.

From there, Fischer worked in various roles at Moraine State Park, Point State Park, Laurel Hill State Park and served as the Assistant Park Manager at Cook Forest and Clear Creek State Parks, before working in the operations and training section of Bureau of State Parks’ park operations and maintenance division.

“Jessica continues to be a bright spot in our bureau and I am excited to see her take on this new challenge,” Hallas said. “Her experience and energy are a great fit for Little Buffalo, and we expect she will acclimate quickly and help advance important state parks initiatives in her new role.”

Fischer, an Erie native, proudly speaks of her time hiking and biking at Presque Isle in her formative years, which helped steer her towards a career in recreation. She is excited to build the same kind of connection to Little Buffalo as she she had in her hometown state park.

Fischer holds a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Studies from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree in Park and Resource Management from Slippery Rock University.