Perry County man arrested, charged with allegedly shooting at lost Uber driver

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County man has been arrested after he allegedly fired multiple rounds at a lost Uber driver with a passenger inside their vehicle.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Aug. 4 at 11:36 p.m. along Route 235 in Greenwood Township, troopers responded to a report of a man firing shots at a passing car.

At the scene, troopers determined that Michael Burns, 43, from Millerstown, allegedly fired rounds at a lost Uber occupied by two people.

The driver was attempting to locate a nearby address but was having a difficult time, causing Burns to allegedly grow suspicious of the car.

He then left his home and fired shots at the Uber as it was traveling on Route 235, according to PSP.