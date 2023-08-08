Borough of Duncannon reminds residents to limit water usage due to drop in storage levels

The restriction is voluntary at present, the borough said, but if water levels continue to drop it could become mandatory.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUNCANNON, Pa. — The borough of Duncannon in Perry County on Thursday reminded residents to limit their water usage to essential uses as they remain in a period of voluntary water restriction.

The borough's water system first experienced a drop in storage levels in September 2022, forcing borough officials to enact the voluntary restriction.

"Please be mindful to limit water usage for outdoor cleaning and swimming pool activities," the borough said.

If water levels continue to drop, the borough said, it may become necessary to enact a mandatory restriction.