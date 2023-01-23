One person injured in Perry County house fire

Firefighters managed to rescue the victim, who was trapped inside the structure. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said.

DUNCANNON, Pa. — One person was injured after being trapped in a fire in Perry County Monday morning, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 12:39 p.m. at a home on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road in Wheatfield Township, according to emergency dispatch.

Firefighters managed to rescue one person who was trapped inside. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, dispatch said.

Duncannon Fire Company was handling the two-alarm blaze.