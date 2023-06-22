Search continues for missing Perry County man, nearly two years after his disappearance

Isaac Seidel was last seen near Blain in Jackson Township on Sept. 9, 2021, according to State Police.

BLAIN, Pa. — State Police are continuing to search for a Perry County man who has been missing for almost two years.

Isaac Daniel Seidel, 36, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2021, on the 1100 block of Three Springs Road in Blain, Jackson Township, police said.

He is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

An avid hiker and bicyclist, Seidel may have had a green Cannondale bike with him at the time of his disappearance, according to police. The bike has straight handlebars, a water bottler carrier, a small tool kit under the seat and a rack over the back tire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg Station at 717-671-7623 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit an anonymous tip online.