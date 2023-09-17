x
Perry County

Man hit and killed by vehicle while trying to cross road in Perry County

Police say Robert C. Reich was trying to cross the northbound lanes of US 11/15 when he was struck.
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a road.

Police confirmed Robert C. Reich was trying to cross the southbound lanes of US 11/15 in Liverpool Township on Saturday afternoon.

Reich, 59, made it across the southbound lanes but was struck by a vehicle as he tried to cross the northbound lanes; he was declared dead at the scene, according to State Police.

Officers reported that the road was closed for around three hours after the crash.

