Man hit and killed by vehicle while trying to cross road in Perry County

Police confirmed Robert C. Reich was trying to cross the southbound lanes of US 11/15 in Liverpool Township on Saturday afternoon.

Reich, 59, made it across the southbound lanes but was struck by a vehicle as he tried to cross the northbound lanes; he was declared dead at the scene, according to State Police.