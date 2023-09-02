Man dies in motorcycle crash in Perry County

Christopher Johnson was declared dead after he was thrown off his motorcycle.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a 36-year-old man died on Friday after crashing his motorcycle in Tyrone Township.

Christopher Johnson was declared dead at the scene of the crash on the 3300 block of Shermans Valley Road.

Police say Johnson was traveling east on Shermans Valley Road when he went off the road and crashed into a home.

He was ejected from the motorcycle, landing between two homes.

The motorcycle crashed into a second home and caught on fire.

Police say the road was closed for approximately three hours after the crash.