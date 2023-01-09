5 people displaced by fire at Perry County home

Five residents of the home have been displaced by the blaze. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

LIVERPOOL, Pa. — Five people have been displaced by a fire that heavily damaged a home in Perry County Monday morning, authorities said.

Multiple fire companies responded to battle the blaze, which occurred in Liverpool.

Firefighters also had to deal with windy conditions that accelerated the spread of fire. It took about an hour before the fire was brought under control, according to officials at the scene.

The American Red Cross said it is assisting the residents of the home.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be accidental in nature, officials said.