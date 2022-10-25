Hemlocks Natural Area in Perry County inducted into Old-Growth Forest Network

The Hemlocks Natural Area encompasses 120 acres of virgin hemlock forest in a narrow ravine about one-half mile long within the 96,000-acre Tuscarora State Forest.

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on Tuesday celebrated the induction of the Hemlocks Natural Area in Tuscarora State Forest into the Old-Growth Forest Network.

The Hemlocks Natural Area encompasses 120 acres of virgin hemlock forest in a narrow ravine about one-half mile long within the 96,000-acre Tuscarora State Forest in Perry County.

The natural area is located on the lands of the Susquehannock peoples, who inhabited this region near the Susquehanna River for several centuries before European settlement.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn visited the area on Tuesday.

“I am always in awe when walking among the ancient, old-growth trees across our beautiful state,” she said. “I thank the Old-Growth Forest Network for its work to identify and support forests in Pennsylvania and across the U.S.

"This designation reminds all Pennsylvanians of the forest heritage of Penn’s Woods and spotlights the unique and exciting opportunities that are offered for outdoor recreation and experiencing nature in their state parks and forests.”

Many of the hemlocks located in the natural area are believed to be over 225 years old, with the largest reaching over 120 feet tall and 50 inches in diameter. Numerous other trees are over 24 inches in diameter.

The forest is comprised of a variety of tree species including hemlock, yellow birch, black birch, red oak, red maple and chestnut oak.

The Old-Growth Forest Network is a national organization working to preserve ancient forests for the enjoyment of present and future generations. In counties capable of supporting forest growth, the network identifies at least one forest that will be protected from logging and open to the public.

Founded in 2012 by Dr. Joan Maloof, the network currently has 177 forests in the Network across 32 states.

Hemlocks Natural Area joins 25 other Pennsylvania forests already in the network.

“Pennsylvania is leading the nation in the quantity of old-growth forests dedicated to the Network,” Mid-Atlantic Director of the Old-Growth Forest Network Brian Kane said. “With 26 forests now in the national old-growth network, Pennsylvania shows its commitment to the preservation of old-growth forest within its boundaries.

"The DCNR has shown remarkable support for the protection of these valuable national resources. We could not grow the old-growth network without our volunteer county coordinators, who help us with forest identification and observations. I am extremely grateful for our county coordinator Jen Hirt, who assisted with the Hemlocks nomination in addition to assisting with the Boyd Big Tree area in Dauphin County this past April.”