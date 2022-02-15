Fight between wrestling coaches ends up involving 15 to 20 people

Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating a fight that broke out between coaches during a wrestling tournament on Feb. 12 at Susquenita High School.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fight that started between coaches during a wrestling tournament at Susquenita High School on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The fight started between coaches and ending up involving 15 to 20 people, according to state police.

State police say the fight moved to the parking lot where the people involved left the school grounds.

Officials with the state police say there were no significant injuries reported, but “charges will be forthcoming to involved parties.”

State Police says it's reviewing photos and videos of the incident to identify and interview everyone involved.