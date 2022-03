PennDOT officials say the single crashed vehicle was found off the road, though as of Monday evening, they say they are unaware when the crash happened.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Officials say one person is dead after a fatal crash in Perry County.

The crash happened near Duncannon on US-11 southbound between Exit: US 22/US 322 East and Exit: PA 274 West, leaving all southbound lanes closed.

